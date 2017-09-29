Katy Perry's Hollywood Hills Mansion Is Now on the Market for $9.5 Million

Trulia
Katy Perry's Hollywood Hills mansion makes us feel like we're living a (teenage) dream.
E! News can confirm the pop star's home went on the market today, and it can be all yours for a cool $9.5 million. Located in the ultra-exclusive Outpost Estates, the mansion includes four different structures devoted to the various needs of a multi-millionaire.
The four living areas are comprised of the main residence, a two-story guest house, a fitness building and a fully equipped guardhouse. In addition to the 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom main residence, there is a swimming pool that makes for a perfect backyard celebration. If not in the mood for entertaining, one can always take a stroll among the nearly two-acres of gardens, terraces and fruit trees with an amazing view of the city below.
Perry is finally listing her Hollywood Hills home after a nearly two year legal-battle over a Los Feliz convent with the Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
The sisters, who had been residing in the home since 1972, wished to sell the residence to Dana Hollister of the restaurants Cliff's Edge and Brite Spot.
The star had attempted to make nice with the sisters, but the women did not take a liking to Perry after looking into her music. Sister Rita, told the L.A. Times, "Well, I found Katy Perry and I found her videos and…if it's all right to say, I wasn't happy with any of it."
However, their plans to prevent the "I Kissed a Girl" singer from buying the house fell through after an L.A. County Superior judge sided with Perry after determining that the nuns had no legal authority in deciding the sale of the home, since the Archdiocese of Los Angeles owns the historic convent.
Since the Archdiocese sided with Perry back in March, little has been said about the sale of the home until today, when The Hollywood Reporter revealed she still needs final approval from the Vatican. The archdiocese also needs to find a replacement for the property's House of Prayer, which is still in use.
If the sale does go through, the "Swish Swish" singer would own the house for nearly $14.5 million—nearly $5 million more than her Hollywood Hills mansion.
Perry's Hollywood Hills home sure is dreamy, but for that price, this house is going to have to be "The One That Got Away."