Pro Golfer Phil Mickelson Scores Epic Selfie With Former Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille Joins Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast for Season 10

Grey's Anatomy

What To Expect This Season On Grey's Anatomy: Breaking Down Everything We Learned From the Season 14 Premiere

Find Out Who's Making Bank in Hollywood's Salary Report

Obama, G.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Presidents Cup

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"When you can take a selfie with three U.S. Presidents, you do it!!"

Those were the wise words from pro golfer Phil Mickelson, who was the lucky man to snap a historic selfie with the three former POTUS's. 

Sitting together in the front row at the Presidents' Cup were former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The three commander in chiefs helped the PGA Tour kick off the Presidents' Cup with an impressive grand opening fit for a President—or three.

Photos

Epic Throwbacks: Presidential Candidates Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and More Politicians

The bleachers were packed full with patriotic Americans and golf lovers who were eager to see the matches and catch a glimpse of the three Presidents together at a Presidents' Cup—a first in the history of the tournament, which began in 1994.

Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama shook hands with the United States team members and their wives, along with taking a few selfies, of course. The men chatted amiably throughout the matches, with President Obama leaving Clinton and Bush after the third match.

This selfie sure is a hole in one!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Barack Obama , George W. Bush , Bill Clinton , Sports , Viral , Twitter , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.