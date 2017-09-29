Demi Lovato Details Her Final Family Intervention Before Getting Sober: ''I Hit Rock Bottom''

Demi Lovato is opening up about her past struggles with addiction and the tough love that forced her to seek help.

In an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, the pop songstress candidly discussed the moment she realized she hit "rock bottom." The 25-year-old has discussed the severity of her illness before, but admits it took a lot for her to realize just how bad her condition was at the time.

Despite multiple attempts at an intervention from her friends and family, she did not seek treatment until her family threatened to abandon her, saying at "the final one, everyone was like, "We are no longer going to leave, we are leaving...That was the moment when I thought, ‘OK I really need to get help and get sober.'"