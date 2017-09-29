Hugh Hefner's Daughter and Sons Dine Together a Night After His Death

by Samantha Schnurr |

As Hugh Hefner's children mourn his loss, the kids are sticking together. 

After the magazine mogul passed away at his beloved Playboy Mansion surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, Hefner's daughter Christie Hefner and sons David HefnerMarston Hefner and Cooper Hefner gathered for dinner at Katsuya in Brentwood on Thursday. 

According to pictures of the group, the gathering included a toast, presumably in honor of their late father. At one point in the night, the four siblings were spotted standing outside together and later got into a car together. 

Hefner had Christie and David with his first wife, Millie Williams and sons Marston and Cooper with his second wife, Kimberley Conrad. Christie worked in the family's company, serving as Playboy Enterprises Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 1988 to January 2009. Meanwhile, Cooper recently took over for his father as Chief Creative Officer. 

Photos

Hugh Hefner: A Life in Pictures

Cooper Hefner, Marston Hefner, Christie Hefner, David Hefner

MB/MEGA

Cooper Hefner, Marston Hefner, Christie Hefner, David Hefner

MB/MEGA

Following the icon's death at 91 years old, his youngest child, 26-year-old Cooper, issued a public statement in honor of his trailblazing father. 

"My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom," he said. "He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history."

Cooper added, "He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."

Those are remarks we would raise a glass to. 

