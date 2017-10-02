Nikki Bella Goes Wine Tasting While Pretending to Be Pregnant on Total Bellas

Wait...Is Nikki Bella prego?
Nope! But she's pretending to be for the day. On this week's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki decides to attend a wine tasting with a fake pregnancy belly. She makes it a family day out by going with her mom, brother J.J. Garcia and her sister Brie Bella, who actually is pregnant.
"The belly is here and I have to admit, I'm really excited to see what I look like as a pregnant woman," Nikki shares. "Just think, Nicole, you're going to give everyone at the vineyard a story to go talk about today," Brie teased.
The minute Nikki started throwing back those glasses of wine, multiple people at the winery looked visibly uncomfortable. But, of course, that was all part of the fun. Even the staffers didn't seem to be on board for a pregnant woman drinking a lot of alcohol.
"You got the pregnant pour," her mom joked. "I feel like those girls keep looking at me," Nikki shared. "Don't they keep looking?" Looks like not everyone was happy to see a pregnant lady drinking alcohol freely.
"Why don't you just walk over there and ask them," Brie told her sister. Nikki didn't want to go alone, so Brie joined her to confront the girls. "Yep, that's exactly right. Getting judged," Brie said.
