Tori Kelly Is Engaged to Basketball Player André Murillo

Surprise! Tori Kelly is a bride-to-be.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter revealed to fans on Instagram Friday that she is engaged to her boyfriend André Murillo. Kelly shared an adorable black and white snapshot of herself and Murillo basking in their engagement bliss.

"i love you," she captioned the image, which also featured her diamond engagement sparkler front and center.

Tori has kept most details of her relationship with André under tight lock and key, but it appears they've been an item since at least December 2016.