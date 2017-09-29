Rachel McAdams' Makeup Artist Shares Her Beauty Staples

There's a reason why stars like Sofia Vergara and Rachel McAdams always look so damn good.

Her name is Kayleen McAdams (and, no, she's not The Notebook actress' doppelgänger—they're sisters.)

The celebrity makeup artist, whose other clients include Diane Kruger, Elisabeth Moss and Freida Pinto, among many others, stopped by E! News' freeSTYLE to share how even us non-A-listers can achieve the old Hollywood glam look at home. You just need a steady hand and layers of liner. Those va-va-voom lips often seen on Sofia take work you know!