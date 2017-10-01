WAGS Miami Recap: Darnell Sparks a Connection With Retired Football Player Darnell Dockett

It's double the Darnell!

On Sunday night's all-new episode of WAGS Miami, Darnell Thibodeaux was ready to get back on the dating scene for the first time since her split from ex-fiancé Reshad Jones. But in a hilarious coincidence, the man that caught her attention was also named Darnell!

More specifically, he was Darnell Dockett, a retired NFL baller who had previously played for the Arizona Cardinals. The single mom could immediately feel the attraction after he agreed to be a special guest on her podcast. "I can't deny that there is chemistry there," she admitted afterward.