Kendall Jenner Says She ''Felt So F--king Stupid'' After Her First Big Controversy: ''I Would Never Purposely Hurt Someone, Ever''

Kendall Jenner is coming clean about her first big controversy.
On tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 21-year-old upper model confided in sister Kim Kardashian after experiencing backlash over one of her work projects.
"I just feel really, really bad," Kendall tells Kim. "I feel really bad that anyone was ever offended. I feel really bad that this was taken such a wrong way and I genuinely feel like s--t. I have no idea how I'm gonna bounce back from it."
"This is the first time you've had a scandal," Kim tells Kendall. "This is your first real experience with something like this."
"Yeah, but it's a very bad one," Kendall mourns.
"This is just gonna be the biggest lesson learned for you," Kim consoles. "I know you're so sensitive and I know you're the last person to want to hurt someone or be insensitive…it should affect you in a way where you grow from it and you're like, ‘Okay I'm a better person from it.' You know? But I just wish that you could see that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that it will be OK if you're just like honest."
In Kendall's confessional, she sobs while talking about the experience. "I would never purposely hurt someone ever," she says wiping away tears. "I would, obviously, if I knew this was gonna be the outcome I would have never done something like this. But you don't know when you're in the moment, and like, it was the most…like it was…like it was so…like I just felt so f--king stupid. The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not my intent and that's what got me the most, is that I would ever make anyone else upset."
