Matt Bellassai Finally Meets Harry Styles

Dreams do come true!

After years of internet flirting, Matt Bellassai got to meet the one and only Harry Styles at the former One Direction band member's concert in New York on Thursday.

Bellassai, who formerly worked for BuzzFeed and hosted the popular video series called "Whine About It", posted a picture of the magical encounter on Instagram.

"this is @harrystyles nestling himself into my ample breast like a gentle calf caressing its majestic mother cow. we are finally one," Bellassai wrote in the photo's caption.