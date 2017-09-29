Who Inherits Hugh Hefner's Multi-Million Dollar Fortune?

His latest will and testament has not been made public. His ex-girlfriend Holly Madison wrote in her 2015 tell-all book Down the Rabbit Hole that she saw a copy of the documents while she was packing her things and preparing to leave the Playboy Mansion after her and Hef's 2008 split.

She said they were left on her side of the bed they previously shared and that it stated that after death tax, Hef's fortunes "would be divvied up starting with roughly 50 percent to his charitable foundation and the bulk of the remainder divided evenly between his four children: Christie, David, Marston, and Cooper."

She also wrote that the will stated that $3 million would be bestowed to her at the time of Hef's death, "provided I still lived at the mansion." Madison said she did not want the money and was offended, writing, "Did he really think he could buy me?"

Hef's family has not commented on her remarks. After Madison's memoir was published, the Playboy founder said in a statement, "Over the course of my life I've had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women. Many moved on to live happy, healthy and productive lives, and I'm pleased to say remain dear friends today. Sadly, there are a few who have chosen to rewrite history in an attempt to stay in the spotlight. I guess, as the old saying goes: You can't win 'em all!"