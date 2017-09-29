Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker React to Sex and the City 3 Cancellation

Sex and the City 3 is officially dead.

On Thursday, DailyMailTV reported that Warner Bros. Pictures canceled plans to soon begin production on the sequel after refusing to meet an ultimatum allegedly posed by Kim Cattrall—to produce more films she had in development, and did not want to make Sex and the City 3 with just three out of the four main cast members. The company has not commented.

Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the HBO series and the two previous films, responded on Twitter early Friday, writing, "Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."

A source also weighed in on the DailyMailTV report, telling E! News, "This is totally untrue. There have been many different rumors and this is just fiction."