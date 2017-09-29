Ellen DeGeneres Brings Back Karla Kardashian and Presents a Special Gift for Family

Welcome back, Karla Kardashian!

On an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that aired Friday, Ellen DeGeneres brought back her Kardashian alter ego, appearing in a parody of the recently released trailer for season 14 of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which marks the reality show's 10th year.

Ellen had first introduced her character, the "lesser known Kardashian sister," in 2015, just before Halloween.

"I looked it up—the traditional 10-year anniversary gift is either tin or aluminum and since it looks like every other day there's another Kardashian that's getting pregnant, I got them something," she said on Friday's show.