Hulu Adds Boy Meets World, Dinosaurs & Home Improvement to its TGIF Line-Up

Nostalgia alert! Hulu has added to its TGIF line-up.

The streaming platform, which previously announced Full House, Family Matters, Perfect Strangers, Step by Step and Hangin' With Mr. Cooper would be available to stream, has now added Boy Meets World, Dinosaurs and Home Improvement to its roster. Better dust off your Tim Allen grunt impressions.

All shows are available to stream on Friday, Sept. 29. So, yeah, you have your weekend plans set. The new deal between Hulu and Disney-ABC Television Group the streaming home to the largest collection of shows from ABC's original TGIF line-up. Full House recently celebrated its 30th anniversary (feel old?) and Hangin' With Mr. Cooper is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its premiere.