Awkward! Macklemore Unironically References a Fake Meryl Streep Quote in an Interview

My oh my—Macklemore has his Meryl Streep facts mixed up.

The Grammy-winning rapper may know his rhymes, but he may need to brush up on the Oscar winner's history. During an interview on The Zach Sang Show, the future father of two was on the topic of resiliency in the age of the Internet and social media when he brought up a quote from Streep that he had seen on Instagram.

"She posted something that was like, you know, my first audition or one of my first auditions, they told me I wasn't pretty enough and that was a pivotal moment for her to either keep going or to stop and she chose to keep going and 18 Academy Awards later or 23—18 or 23—I don't know. An exorbitant amount of Academy Awards," he said.