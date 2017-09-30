Saturday Savings: Kourtney Kardashian’s Heels Are Under $25

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Randone

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Photographer Group / Splash News

We usually associate the Kardashians with all things extravagant: walk-in closets filled with Balmain dresses, million-dollar jewelry collections and beachfront villas in paradise.

So when Kourtney Kardashian steps out in a pair of budget-friendly kicks, you know we're paying close attention. As if we weren't already keeping up with this clan's every move.

While the supermom was wearing a kimono-inspired dress by new celeb-fave brand Attico (which comes with the price tag to match), she balanced out the expensive ensemble with an affordable pair of Public Desire Annabelle Twist Heel Sandals. The best part? They're 50% off.

Kourtney Kardashian's Mommy Style

The metallic heel, which can now be yours for just $23, is a delicate shoe that works best as part of an evening look. Even though it's gold, the shoe is surprisingly neutral and looks good with a standout piece like Kourtney's, or something more basic like your go-to LBD.

What's really working here is the subtle shine of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's mini dress that's carried out through to her toes. It's a soft shimmer that's accomplished without any glitter or sequins, simply a marriage of the right kind of materials for a fashionably glazed appearance. It's an effortless glamour that's perfect for your next girls' night out.

Keep scrolling to get the look, and prepare to outshine your girl gang.

ESC: Kourtney Shoe,Market

Public Desire

Annabelle Twist Heeled Sandals, Was: $46, Now: $23

ESC: Kourtney Shoe,Market

Steve Madden

Laden Ankle Strap Sandal, $90

ESC: Kourtney Shoe,Market

Aldo

Fiolla, Metallic, Was: $90, Now: $45

ESC: Kourtney Shoe,Market

Adrianna Papell

Aerin Evening Dress Sandals, $129

ESC: Kourtney Shoe,Market

Chinese Laundry

Lavelle Dazzle Metallic Heel, Was: $80, Now: $40

ESC: Kourtney Shoe,Market

Imagine Vince Camuto

Devin Metallic High Heel Sandals, Platinum, Was: $110, Now: $66

ESC: Kourtney Shoe,Market

Missguided

Silver Metallic Cross Strap Platform Sandals, $57

RELATED ARTICLE: Saturday Savings: Julianne Hough's Platform Shoes Are 50% Off

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

