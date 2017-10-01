Yes, Somebody Really Asked Susie Essman to Do a Curb Your Enthusiasm Tirade at Her Mother-in-Law's Wake

Susie Essman is known for the expletive-laden Curb Your Enthusiasm tirades she dolls out weekly as Susie Green. So known in fact people often approach her and ask her to cure them out in some very inappropriate settings.

"At a wake," Essman said was the most inappropriate place she was asked to scream at somebody. "At my mother-in-law's wake, actually, somebody did that to me. They just wanted me to tell them to go you know what, and I'm just like, ‘I'm at my mother-in-law's wake.'"