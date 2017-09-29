Savannah Guthrie Weighs In on Megyn Kelly's First Week at Her New Job

It hasn't been the easiest start for Kelly. While interviewing Jane Fonda and Robert Redford on Megyn Kelly Today, the host asked the 79-year-old actress about her plastic surgery.

"You've been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically," Kelly said.

"Thank you," Fonda replied.

"You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit, but I think you look amazing," Kelly continued. "Why did you say—I read that you said you felt you're not proud to admit that you've had work done. Why not?"

"We really want to talk about that now?" Fonda replied before switching topics to her new film with Redford, Our Souls at Night.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Fonda was asked if she was shocked by Kelly's question.

"A little bit," she replied. "Given the fact that we don't have a lot of time and Bob is right here, it's a weird thing to bring up–whether I've had plastic surgery or not. I have and I've talked about it. Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question."