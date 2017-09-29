Larry David Is an Emoji Now—You Can Probably Predict His Reaction to This Development

Larry David is an emoji. No, not the bald old man emoji on your phone, but there's actually a Larry David emoji on Twitter when you tweet #CurbYourEnthusiasm. HBO did it in advance of the Curb Your Enthusiasm season nine premiere, the first season in roughly six years. We showed him that emoji. How does he feel about it?
"I'm so honored," David deadpanned at the Curb Your Enthusiasm premiere in New York.
There was no approval process, but David's face will be there when you tweet #CurbYourEnthusiasm.
"Lucky me," he said.
Season nine of Curb kicks of on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. with "Foisted!" in which Larry (played by Larry David) tries to rid himself of an inept assistant, offends Jeff's (Jeff Garlin) barber and get into hot water over a new project. Also back for the fun is Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, Ted Danson and J.B. Smoove. Guest stars this year include Elizabeth Banks, Ed Begely Jr., Carrie Brownstein, Bryan Cranston, Lauren Graham, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Offerman, Casey Wilson, Nasim Pedrad and June Diane Raphael.
Curb has amassed legions of fans over its nine seasons on air and David said he's most proud of the quality it has kept up.
"I feel like we've kept up and maintained our level over the years. I don't feel there's been a drop off in the comedy and that we all kind of like each other and get along," he told us.
Essman shared the same sentiments.
"I'm most proud of how consistently funny it is, how it hasn't missed anything. Every single season is just as funny or funnier as the one before it," she said. "And I'm proud of the work."
Watch the video above for more. Curb Your Enthusiasm returns Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. on HBO.