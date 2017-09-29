Larry David Is an Emoji Now—You Can Probably Predict His Reaction to This Development

Larry David is an emoji. No, not the bald old man emoji on your phone, but there's actually a Larry David emoji on Twitter when you tweet #CurbYourEnthusiasm. HBO did it in advance of the Curb Your Enthusiasm season nine premiere, the first season in roughly six years. We showed him that emoji. How does he feel about it?

"I'm so honored," David deadpanned at the Curb Your Enthusiasm premiere in New York.

There was no approval process, but David's face will be there when you tweet #CurbYourEnthusiasm.

"Lucky me," he said.