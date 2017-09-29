Stephen Colbert Morphs Into Steven Seagal to Deliver a Message About Players Taking a Knee

Attention, Steven Seagal! Stephen Colbert has a few more words to say in your honor.

The action actor has been the subject of a series of jokes this week after he gave an interview from Russia on an array of political topics for Good Morning Britain.

While the martial artist raised his points, Twitter poked fun at his appearance—namely his buttoned-up jacket, signature goatee and glasses—while late-night hosts had a field day with his comments on football players taking a knee in protest.

The Late Show host joined the conversation around Seagal on Thursday night, but took his segment one step further by embodying the man—well, at least his facial hair.