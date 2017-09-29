Did Demi Lovato Write "Ruin the Friendship" About Nick Jonas?

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas are business partners and friends, but could they be something more? On Friday, Demi released 12 new songs on her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, and one of the sexy tracks, "Ruin the Friendship," immediately raised eyebrows on social media.

Produced by Ido Zmishlany, she wrote the song with Brittany Amaradio. "Put down your cigar and pick me up (pick me up)," she crooned. "Play me your guitar, that song I love (song I love)." (In addition to playing the guitar and other instruments, Nick is known to enjoy smoking cigars.)

In the chorus, Demi passionately sang, "Your body's looking good tonight / I'm thinking we should cross the line / Let's ruin the friendship, let's ruin the friendship / Do all the things on our minds / What's taking us all this time / Let's ruin the friendship, let's ruin the friendship."