Sofía Vergara Reveals the Underwear Line She Can't Get Enough of

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
How to Get Away with Murder

How to Get Away With Murder's Karla Souza Breaks Down Laurel's Surprising Baby Decision & That Shocking Flash Forward

Ariel Winter

Modern Family's Ariel Winter Experiences Her First Day of College Classes at UCLA

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Season 14 Premiere Was Very Hard to Stomach

Sofia Vergara knows the importance of a good pair of underwear.

Whether it's a long day on set or a star-studded red carpet event, the Modern Family star wants to look and feel her best.

Fortunately, the actress is sharing her must-have underwear brand that doubles as a good cause. May we introduce you to her new subscription-based underwear company called EBY.

"This was an amazing project for me. I wish I had invented the whole thing but I didn't," she shared with E! News before giving credit to her business partner Renata Black. "She's a Colombian woman who came to me with this project and I've been looking for something like this for a long time."

So what makes this underwear so special?

Photos

Best Underwear According to One's Favorite Reality TV Show

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

"It's so comfortable. You feel like you don't have it on," Sofía shared with us. "People can't tell you have underwear on. It's fantastic. It doesn't move. It doesn't roll. It really works."

And with sizes ranging from extra small to 4X, anyone can pick a style that fits their fashion tastes.

Perhaps the cherry on top to Sofía's newest business venture is EBY's charity component. 10 percent of the net profit of the underwear will go towards the Seven Bar Foundation.

The non-profit organization helps raise awareness for micro-finance and raise funds for micro-finance programs focused on women globally.

"I think we are empowering women," Sofía shared. "This is the business and project that I wanted to find for a long time."

For those wondering what husband Joe Manganiello thinks of all the designs and styles, Sofía is the first to admit that he received a sneak peek.

"I've shown him all of my underwear that I was trying but I also have to say I showed it to everybody else too," she laughed.

Learn more about EBY by visiting their website today.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sofia Vergara , Underwear , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.