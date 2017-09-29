16 Celeb-Inspired Products That Will Keep You Relaxed all Fall

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

The sun is setting on summer weather, and the clouds are slowly moving in. It's time to get cozy.

While we all love to frolic in the sun, there's something about time spent indoors during the fall and winter months that brings a warm, fuzzy feeling. Hot chocolate, snuggles, fresh-out-the-dryer robes, good-smelling candles—there are so many wonderful ways to spend time inside.

For celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber and Tracee Ellis Ross, relaxing is more than a option—it's a necessity. When your life moves fast (photo shoots, appearances, fittings, meet-and-greets, etc), you have to stop and catch your breath, refocus and turn inward. And, thankfully, our favorite A-listers turn to Instagram to capture these silent moments.

While most of us don't have a schedule of appearances (unless you include showing up at work), everyone needs to take break every now and again. Stressful workdays, kids, bills, traffic, people that test you—at some point, you're going to need products that soothe your mind. 

Relax the celeb way! Take a look our celeb-inspired editor picks below!! 

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford

Model mother-daughter duo, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford, capture this sweet moment, courtesy of a between-shows spa day.

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Skyn Iceland

 

These gel masks are made with Icelandic glacial water and gingko biloba leaf to address fine lines and wrinkles under the eye.

Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gel Masks, $30

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Lashfood

This brow product is perfect for your bedside table. Apply the serum to your brows at night to give your hair the nutrients and sheen.

Browfood Phyto-Medic Eyebrow Enhancer, $88

ESC: Celebs Relaxing

Jennifer Lopez

Thinking about trading your shower for a bubble bath? Do it the Jennifer Lopez way with bath products and flower petals.

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Crystal Hills

You can skip the flower shop on your way home with these bath salts. The formula includes rose quartz, a gem believed to raise the vibration of love and romance, as well as Himalayan pink sea salt, hibiscus and dried flower petals.

Bath Salts, $44

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Spongellé

Sponges allow for a deeper clean and exfoliation. This sponge comes pre-soaked with a fragrant cleanse, and you can use it more than once.

Bulgarian Rose, $9

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Aromatherapy

Soak your bath before your body with these bath tea bags. The powdered formula makes bath water slightly creamy, softening the skin.

Botanical Bliss Coconut Milk Bath Tea Bags, $19.99

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Tracee Ellis Ross

Don't forget about your hair! "Satin pj's and satin sponge rollers," Tracee Ellis Ross captioned her photo. "I'm getting ready for tomorrow's all new episode of @blackishabc."

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Hot Tools

Pro tip: Swap your foam rollers for satin to achieve a silky, hydrated hair.

Satin Foam Rollers, $10.99

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

River Island

Your fall wardrobe needs a cute set of pajamas.

Pink Cactus Print Pajama Shorts, Now $14

ESC: Celebs Relaxing

Chrissy Teigen

It's time to lounge. Chrissy Teigen proves that a comfortable bed and a stylist head wrap are all that you need.

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Shhhowercap

This isn't your ordinary shower cap. Whether your plans include a hot shower or a long deep condition, the elastic band keeps the cap from moving and comes in bold colors, so you can look good while taking it easy.

The Vibe, $43

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Vitruvi

Essential oils, like lavender and eucalyptus, soothe the mind when you want get some z's. You can spray this mist on your face, body and pillow for deeply penetrating aromatherapy.

Sleep Face and Body Mist, $24

ESC: Celebs Relaxing

Emily Ratajkwoski

While you may not be able to board a yacht every time you want to relax, Emily Ratajkowski's luxurious robe is a good start.

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

John Lewis

When it comes to robes, warm, soft and oversized are musts. Pro tip: Throw your robe in the dryer while you shower, so your robe will be warm once you're out.

Mrs Luxury Bath Robes, $110

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Eysm

Wake up in Paris with this essential oil by applying it to the body before you go to sleep. The scent is offered as mist and room diffuser as well.

Essential Oil in Parisian Morning, $26

ESC: Celebs Relaxing

Lea Michele

After a long day, it's completely understandable if you want to flop on your bed like Lea Michele. Here are a few things to make the most out of your sanctuary:

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Shhhsilk

These Kim Karsdashian-loved pillowcases trades cotton for silk, which is proven to be better for your hair. Plus, they're a standout accessory for your bed.

Pink Silk Pillowcases, $129

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Eberjoy

You can be equally sultry and comfortable with a cream or black robe with lace accents.

Ceclia Robe, $106

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Paddywax

Candles make an impact. While the lighting sets the mood, the scent helps to cultivate an environment for relaxation. 

Black Eclipse + Amber, $28

ESC: Celebs Relaxing

Poppy Delevigne

Poppy Delevigne has set the standard for both loungewear and bathroom décor.

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Ahava

For the ultimate bathing experience, you'll need bath salts, body oil and cleanser. This set has all three and add a feminine note to any vanity.

Set for Her, $63

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

Cosabella

Investing in pajamas sounds extravagant, until you find a pair that makes lounging five times better. Trust us: You need a good set.

Bella Plus Long Sleeve & Pants Pajama Set, $135.50

You deserve the celeb treatment!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

