Caffeine-Infused Beauty Products to Celebrate National Coffee Day

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Can we get an amen because today is quite possibly the most legit national holiday ever: National Coffee Day.

If you're a caffeine lover already (sorry, but you can't be trusted if you aren't), we don't have to school you on the eye-opening benefits of the little brown bean. Since you're probably already fully stocked on the drinkable stuff, here's another genius way to celebrate: with coffee-infused beauty products.

If you don't already have caffeine eye masks, face serum or face mist stashed in your beauty cabinet, get on it. Not only does the ingredient tighten and depuff your skin, its one festive AF way to celebrate your favorite day of the year.

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Face Mask

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask, $39

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Eye Mask

100% Pure Bright Eyes Mask, $7

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Cellulite Cream

Cinq Mondes Slimming Coffee Cream, $59

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Eye Serum

Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum by Dr. Dennis Gross, $68

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Perfume

Tom Ford Cafe Rose Perfume, $230

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Face Mist

Origins Energy-Boosting Treatment Lotion Mist, $23

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Blemish Gel

Dermalogica MediBac Clearing Overnight Clearing Gel, $50

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Shampoo

Marc Anthony Grow Long Caffeine Ginseng Shampoo, $4

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Eye Cream

La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eyes, $43

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Body Scrub

Juara Invigorating Coffee Scrub, $38

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Coffee Kit

Pinch Provisions Coffee Kit, $14

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Eye Cream

100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream, $26

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Eye Cream

Passport to Organics Caffeine Eye Cream, $20

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Eye De-Puffing Gel

Dr. Brandt No More Baggage Eye De-Puffing Gel, $42

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Face Oil

S.W. Basics Oil Serum, $29

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Body Scrub

Anatomicals Glow Thanks To Joe Coffee Salt Scrub, $16

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Soap

Commonwealth Soaps & Toiletries 2pk Natural Egg Carton Coffee Bath Bars, $10

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Lip Scrub

Java Skincare Demitasse Lip Scrub, $9

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Face Scrub

Frank Body Creamy Face Scrub, $22

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Body Scrub

Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub, $18

As if we needed one more reason to hit up Sephora. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

