Grey's Anatomy's Season 14 Premiere Was Very Hard to Stomach

Well that was kind of the fun return to the early days of Grey's Anatomy we were promised.

There was a lot of fun to be had in those two hours, with Bailey protesting against high heels and entertaining herself with the work being done on the partly exploded hospital while Webber (James Pickens Jr.) chaperoned a bunch of mostly useless (and very annoying) students, which then led to one student losing his glasses in the bowels of a young boy Jo (Camilla Luddington) was operating on, which then led to Jo sleeping with the glasses-losing student and waking up in his mom's basement, where he lived. That led Jo and Karev (Justin Chambers) back together (sorry, glasses), and as Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) learned what it means to be ghosted, she also made a new very sexy Italian friend, and that was very fun!

But obviously not everything could be fun, and there were some devastating moments, and some awkward moments, and one big, sad revelation. But first let's talk about that big return.