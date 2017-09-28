Inside Hugh Hefner and Wife Crystal Harris' Unlikely Yet Strangely Loving Marriage

Eventually Hefner started a relationship with Harris and they announced in December 2010 that they were engaged to be married. Hef popped the question on Christmas Eve while they were opening presents, hiding the ring in a Little Mermaid—Harris' favorite Disney princess—music box. The ring was initially too big, but they figured it out.

"I'm very surprised," Holly Madison, who would later drop major bombshells about life with Hef in her book Down the Rabbit Hole, admitted to E! News after first hearing about her ex's engagement. "I have a lot of different feelings on it. I don't just feel one way. I kind of didn't want to put a generic statement out there, like, 'Congratulations!' because I felt everyone would see through that…I wanted to see him and Crystal and tell everybody face-to-face how I felt."

Hefner and Harris revealed first to Piers Morgan on CNN that they had set a date for June 18, 2011, a Saturday, at the mansion. Hefner's brother, Keith, was going to be his best man and two youngest sons, Marston and Cooper, would be groomsmen, while Harris' best friend would be her maid of honor and her two sisters would be bridesmaids.

"He got married once in the front yard so I asked if we could do it in the backyard," Harris joked.

Asked what she had to say to the skeptics who might be doubting the authenticity of their pending union, she said, "I love Hef. He's the nicest person I've ever met in my entire life. I have so much fun with him."

However, that first engagement didn't stick. Just days before they were to swap vows, Harris called it off.

She tried to explain her cold feet to Ryan Seacrest on KIIS-FM a few days after the wedding was supposed to have taken place.

"For a while I've been having second thoughts about everything," she said. "I haven't really been at peace with myself lately. I didn't think it was really fair to him." Moreover, "multiple girls all around, it's not the lifestyle I wanted."