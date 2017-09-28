Kim Kardashian's Hard-Fought Road to Baby No. 3: Inside the Bounce-Back of a Lifetime

The past year in the life of Kim Kardashian has been wildly all over the place.

She reached new professional heights, expanding her brand and launching a new makeup line. She doted on daughter North and son Saint. She traveled the world. She made millions.

But she also experienced some deep lows, from which she had to battle back just to feel somewhat normal again. She underwent surgery on her uterus as a last-chance effort to prepare her body for the possibility of carrying another child. Kanye West worked himself to the point of mental exhaustion. She was too traumatized to converse with her fans, or even go out much, for two months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October.

Getting back in the groove for Kim was, as the family called it, a process.

Any of the above could've have altered the course Kim was on before Paris. But instead, the E! star bounced back and congratulations are in order because she and Kanye are expecting their third child.