The Kardashian-Approved Case to Keep Your Phone Warm This Fall

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Winter is coming, which means it's almost time to bundle up.
But you're not the only one that needs a new jacket. How about that digital companion that's practically become an extra appendage? Cell phones do so much for us, from keeping us connected to facilitating puppy deliveries on demand. Don't you think yours deserves some extra-special treatment too this season?
We've spotted Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner covering their phones with ultra-luxe fur cases by the brand Wild and Woolly. With a combined Instagram following of almost 200 million people, it makes sense that these two would want to keep their ultimate tools for social media domination well protected. There's no better way to let your phone know how grateful you are than with a fuzzy cloak of safety that is also stylish.
Snapchat
Think of these kinds of over-the-top cases as a way of showing the real personality hidden under your favorite gadget's rigid metal exterior. And if you're the kind of person whose iPhone spends more time in your hand than it does in your bag, it actually makes sense to decorate it with some furry flair. Kim opted for a soft blue color that would complement any graphic floral ensemble for fall, whereas Kylie has the same in yellow—the ultimate statement piece to finish off any fun outfit.
Whichever style aligns more with your personal taste, it's the shagginess of this case that caught our attention. While Wild and Woolly do use sustainably sourced materials, there are plenty of faux-fur, cruelty-free alternatives and less-expensive options to get the effect of this fun fabric without the celebrity price tag ($400 is pretty steep for a case, after all).
Plus, you could always use it as a loofah when it's time to change things up again.
Ready to give your phone a glamorous upgrade? Scroll through the selection of cases below.
Winter Warm Faux Fur PC Protective Back Case Cover, Blue, $9
Navy Pony Case, Was: $24, Now: $11
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.