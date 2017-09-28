Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Shares Photos and Memories of Hugh Hefner: ''Can't Put Into Words How I Feel''

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is mourning the loss of her longtime friend, Hugh Hefner.

The former Girls Next Door star is having a difficult time expressing her feelings about the Playboy mogul's death, taking to Twitter and Instagram to share photos of their many memories together.

"Thank you for all of your thoughts and condolences guys," she tweeted this morning. "Can't really put in to words how I really feel. It's easy to say he will be missed and how much I loved him. There's a lot more than that."