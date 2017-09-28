Dolly Parton Dishes About Working With Jennifer Aniston on New Movie Dumplin'

Dolly Parton is giving us major movie scoop!
The Hollywood music icon is dishing all about her new collaboration with Jennifer Aniston on the upcoming movie, Dumplin'. In an exclusive new interview, Parton tells E! News' Jason Kennedy about the film in a game of True or False.
"Yes I am," Parton confirms when asked if she's working with Aniston. "She's producing and staring in a movie called Dumplin' and it was a best-selling book and in the book this girl that's the character was a Dolly fan and loved her music."
Getty Images
Parton continues, "And so it inspired her in her life and so of course they're using a lot of my music from the old days but they asked me to write some new pieces and a theme song."
The singer also shares, "So I'm working with Jennifer on that and a soundtrack album and so I'm excited about that."
Parton even dishes to Kennedy about what she thinks about Aniston's dog, Dolly, who's named after her!
Take a look at the interview above to see Parton talk about the movie and working with Aniston!
Parton's first children's album I Believe In You will be out on Oct 13, with all proceeds from the album going to the Imagination Library.