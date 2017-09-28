Michelle Rounds Died With Prescription Pill Bottles Nearby

More details about the death of Rosie O'Donnell's late ex-wife Michelle Rounds have been revealed, although the cause remains unknown.

Authorities found bottles of prescription pills near her body, a medical examiner's office spokesperson confirmed to E! News Thursday. Their contents were not made public and they were gathered for evidence.

Rounds was found dead at age 46 in her Florida home on September 11. The Blast quoted a medical examiner's office official as saying that her wife, Krista Monteleone, was the one who discovered her body, in bed. The outlet quoted sources close to Rounds' family as saying that Rounds was taking pain medication because of "severe pain" stemming from her desmoid tumors—noncancerous growths in connective tissue.

The medical examiner's office had said last week her autopsy took place a day after her body was found and there were no external signs of trauma on her body, according to The Blast. Officials have also not ruled out suicide as a cause of death and say toxicology tests will help determine if Rounds died naturally or accidentally, the outlet reported.