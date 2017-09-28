Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child With Kanye West: ''We're Having a Baby!''

Oh, baby!

After lots of speculation that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a third child via surrogate, Kim is confirming the big baby news herself!

In this extended supertease for season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, North and Saint's mother spills the beans while on the phone with sister Khloe Kardashian.

"What happens every time I say, 'Guess what?'" Kim asks. "The person's pregnant?" Khloe asks before Kim announces, "We're having a baby!" OMG!

Kim has been very open about her interest in surrogacy since she was told it's not safe for her to carry a third child.