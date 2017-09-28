Ellen DeGeneres Hatches a Plan to Get Beyoncé to Follow Her on Instagram

The Queen of Daytime wants to earn the favor of another royal: Queen Bey.

In Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen DeGeneres admitted that her latest obsession is Instagram. It may seem a little late for someone to join the social platform that's been around since 2010, and Ellen copped to as much on-air. She also chronicled her exploration of Instagram, which started with friends, before she moved on to the Kardashians and falling into what she described as "the harder stuff"—i.e. "food, cats, Beyoncé." It didn't take long for Ellen to notice that Beyoncé has 106 million followers on Instagram, but doesn't follow a single person back.