Watch Hugh Hefner Reflect on Playboy's First Edition With Cover Star Marilyn Monroe in 2008 E! News Interview

As the statement read, Hefner started Playboy back in 1953 with Marilyn Monroe appearing on the magazine's first ever cover. In a 2008 interview with E! News, Hefner reflected on the magazine's first edition and how Monroe "set the standard" for the publication after gracing the cover.

"I'm at a point in time where I am doing a lot of…a lot of reflecting on a life wonderfully lived," Hefner told us while on the set of a photo shoot nine years ago.

When talking about the cover with Monroe, Hefner said, "Very first playmate of the month, very first cover. And kind of set the standard."

He then revealed that Monroe's cover photo was something that had been photographed before but almost no one had seen.