Top 6 Beaches to Visit While Vacationing in Barbados

With summer winding down and the cold weather months approaching, what better time to start thinking about your next vacation?
Barbados, an exotic island in the eastern Caribbean sea, really has it all – tropical climate, great food, and an awesome nightlife. It's no wonder why celebrities love it. But if there's one reason to visit Barbados, it's for the world-renowned beaches.
Whether you want to try something active like surfing or snorkeling, or just completely unplug and read a book under a palm tree, the top 6 beaches in Barbados have something for everyone:
Harrismith Beach
Hidden away in the parish of St. Philip, Harrismith Beach is a little bit off the beaten path, but so worth the trip! Ruins of an old plantation house overlook the beach. While you're there, take a relaxing dip in the shallow lagoon, too!
Pebbles Beach
Easily one of the most beautiful spots in Barbados, Pebbles on the South Coast has recently become super popular with the locals. Try going during the week if you're looking for a more low-key setting without tons of people around. The amazing city views also make a perfect backdrop for pictures.
Bathsheba Beach
Surfers live for the incredible waves at Bathsheba Beach. It's also known as the "Soup Bowl" and a bunch of local and international surfing competitions take place there every year. Want to surf? There are plenty of guides located nearby who can show you the way.
Browne's Beach
Overlooking the lovely Carlisle Bay, Browne's Beach is amazing for snorkeling! The water is calm, clear, and ideal for spotting amazingly colorful fish and other sea life. After your snorkeling session, bring a picnic and relax under the beautiful native trees that line the shore.
Crane Beach
Crane Beach was named "one of the ten best beaches in the world" by Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, so if you are looking to vacation like a celeb, this is the beach for you. The light pink sand and azure water make this the perfect place to unwind, take a long walk along the shore, and go for a dip. Be sure to stop by the famous Crane Resort for a drink and celebrity sightings.
Bottom Bay
If you're looking for the ultimate escape, try visiting Bottom Bay on the southeast coast of Barbados. Surrounded by jagged cliffs and swaying coconut palm trees, a trip to Bottom Bay will have you feeling like you're on a real deserted island. You might even spot a whale or snapping turtle while you're there!
Want a chance to see any of the beaches mentioned above in person? You could win an all-inclusive trip to Barbados by entering here!