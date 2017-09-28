2017 Latin American Music Awards Performers Announced: Chris Brown, Prince Royce & More Stars

by Diana Marti

Get ready, people! 

Last Tuesday, the Latin American Music Awards announced this year's nominees and today they're giving us a little sampling of who's going to take the stage on the big night. 

Chris Brown, Prince RoyceAlejandra GuzmanBad BunnyNatalia JimenezAbraham MateoAngelesBanda MSChristian NodalGente de ZonaGloria TreviJesse & JoyManuel MedranoPablo Alboran, and Spiff TV are all slated to perform and more announcements will soon be made. 

The award show will air live on Thursday, October 26 at 9PM/8c on Telemundo from the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Latin AMAs pay tribute to today's most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by the fans in the tradition of the American Music Awards, which is the largest fan-voted award show. The two-hour special will showcase performances by artists that are relevant to U.S. Latinos, regardless of language.  

Until 4 PM ET/3c on October 17, fans from the United States and Puerto Rico can place their vote online at LatinAMAs.com/Vota, and fans worldwide can vote via Twitter.

Shakira leads the list with nine nominations, followed closely by Maluma with eight, while Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, Prince Royce and Romeo Santos garnered five each. 

Check out the complete list of nominees

 

(E! and Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

