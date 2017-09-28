2017 Latin American Music Awards Performers Announced: Chris Brown, Prince Royce & More Stars

The Latin AMAs pay tribute to today's most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by the fans in the tradition of the American Music Awards, which is the largest fan-voted award show. The two-hour special will showcase performances by artists that are relevant to U.S. Latinos, regardless of language.

Until 4 PM ET/3c on October 17, fans from the United States and Puerto Rico can place their vote online at , and fans worldwide can vote via Twitter.

Shakira leads the list with nine nominations, followed closely by Maluma with eight, while Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, Prince Royce and Romeo Santos garnered five each.