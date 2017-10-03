Here’s Why Asiah Collins and Kid Ink Travel With a "Family Bus" and a "F--kery Bus" While on Tour

The couple that tours together stays together!

It should come as no surprise that Asiah Collins and husband Kid Ink like to have fun together. The longtime couple has been in a relationship since high school. In fact, they celebrate nine years of dating and one year of marriage on Oct. 15!

So how do they keep it fresh? When Kid Ink is on tour, Asiah is right there by his side. "For Ink and I, we've always done everything together," Asiah says. "It's just how we keep our relationship going and fresh."