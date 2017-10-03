EXCLUSIVE!

Here's Why Asiah Collins and Kid Ink Travel With a "Family Bus" and a "F--kery Bus" While on Tour

The couple that tours together stays together! 

It should come as no surprise that Asiah Collins and husband Kid Ink like to have fun together. The longtime couple has been in a relationship since high school. In fact, they celebrate nine years of dating and one year of marriage on Oct. 15!

So how do they keep it fresh? When Kid Ink is on tour, Asiah is right there by his side. "For Ink and I, we've always done everything together," Asiah says.  "It's just how we keep our relationship going and fresh." 

However, since having their 1-year-old daughter Aislin Parvaneh Collins last February, hitting the road together is a little bit trickier. "This last year stint we brought our daughter on the road with us. It's not easy on the road with a toddler," Asiah revealed. "She loved being on the tour bus and she loved being at sound check...Of course I didn't get to party the way I usually would."  

Thanks to a little planning, it's possible to be a great dad and one of the biggest rappers in the world. "We now get two buses so there is like the family bus—that's myself, Ink, the baby, his tour manager and Big Chuck who is his security guard," Asiah revealed. "Then there is the f--kery bus where all his guys are doing their thing."

Asiah Collins, Kid Ink, The Platinum Life

E!

Sounds like they have tour life down to a science. But for Asiah and her family it's more than just a non-stop party, she also gets to show her daughter what daddy does for work. "You get to enjoy all of these different life changing inspiring moments," Asiah shares. "So of course you get the VIP treatment and all of that, but just getting to see how my husband and his career touches people and changes their lives and how they've taken to him."

Get to know more about Asiah and Kid Ink on The Platinum Life

