How LoLa Monroe and Asiah Collins Went From Rags to Riches: ''Making it Out of Where We Come From Defines The Platinum Life''

Everyone has to start somewhere!

If there is one thing the ladies of The Platinum Life know, it's how to hustle! Don't let the designer clothes and flashy jewelry fool you because it takes a lot of hard work to make it to the top, and when it comes to Asiah Collins and LoLa Monroe, they will never forget how hard it was to get here.

"I come from a struggle and so does my other half," LoLa shared. "Just making it far and being accomplished...Just coming from where we come from defines the platinum life to me." LoLa, who is in a relationship with rapper King Los, had to pack up her things and move all the way across the country with her man to really make her dreams come true.