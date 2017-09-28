Macklemore Reveals Wife Tricia Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Macklemore is going to be a dad again!

The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, revealed on Instagram Thursday via a promo video for his Gemini tour that his wife Tricia Davis is pregnant with their second child.

The clip shows them at a baby sex reveal party with their daughter Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, 2.

"Tricia is pregnant and today we are going to find out the gender of our child," Macklemore says, as their daughter kisses her mom.

But after he cut a blue and pink-frosted cake, the inside shows up in plain white. He then reveals a piece of paper showing that he is adding an additional concert in December in his native Seattle.

"Tricia really is pregnant, though," Macklemore says in the end.