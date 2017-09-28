#KeepItKardashian Mophie Sweepstakes: Official Rules

October 1, 2017 - October 3, 2017

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: No purchase necessary. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. The #KeepItKardashian Mophie Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") will begin on October 1, 2017 at 12:00 A.M. ET and end on October 3, 2017 at 11:59 P.M. ET ("Sweepstakes Period"). All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Eastern Time ("ET"). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (as defined below) received. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in one (1) of the forty-eight (48) continental United States or District of Columbia (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and other United States territories), and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older and of the age of majority in their state of residence as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons' immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include E! Entertainment Television, LLC, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively, "Sponsors"), Mophie Inc., 15101 Red Hill Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780 ("Prize Provider"), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER: As part of your Entry (as defined below), you will be required to submit a photo ("Photo") on the following theme: "How you Keep It Kardashian with a selfie." Photo must have been taken by you. If any minors appear in Photo, the entrant must be that minor's parent and/or legal guardian. Professional Photos and Photos with watermarks are not eligible. Photo and Statement (defined below) may be collectively be referred to herein as "Submission" or "Submissions." You must have the permission of any person who appears or is identified or otherwise referred to in your Submission. Submission, including resolution, quality, and creative concept, will not affect your chances of winning.

To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period, go to www.twitter.com (the "Twitter Website"), and (1) if you already have a Twitter account, log on using your Twitter user name and password, then become a follower of @kuwtk by searching for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," clicking on the "@kuwtk" icon and then clicking the "Follow" button or (2) if you do not already have a Twitter account, create a free Twitter account according to the instructions on the Twitter Website and follow @kuwtk as indicated in (1) above. Please note that you must agree to comply with the Twitter Terms of Use in order to create a Twitter account. Once you become a follower of @kuwtk, you will be required to submit your Photo and a statement of one hundred and forty (140) characters or less that describe how you "Keep It Kardashian" ("Statement"), and the hashtags "#KeepItKardashian," and "#Sweepstakes" and "@kuwtk" (the "Entry"). Your Entry should include "#KeepItKardashian," "#Sweepstakes" and "@kuwtk" or your Entry will not be valid. If your Twitter profile is set to the "Protect my Tweets" setting, your Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Sweepstakes. If you choose to submit an Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities.

All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned.

By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants grant Sponsors the non-exclusive, royalty-free, and irrevocable rights to use, reproduce, copy, publish, display, distribute, perform, translate, adapt, modify, and otherwise exploit the Submission and to incorporate the Submission in other works in any and all markets and media worldwide in perpetuity without additional compensation, notification, permission or approval. Entrants warrant that they have the sole and exclusive right to grant such rights to Sponsors and that the Sponsors' reproduction, publishing, displaying, and/or other use of the Submission will not infringe on any rights of third parties, including, without limitation, copyright, trademark, privacy, or publicity, or create claims for defamation, false light, idea misappropriation, intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress, or breach of contract. If any Submission contains material that is violent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, inappropriate, or racially or morally offensive or if any Submission does not comply with these Official Rules or meet Sponsors' standards for any reason, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, such Submission (and related Entry) may be rejected as ineligible for consideration and/or deleted from the Kardashians on E! Twitter page. If the use of the Submission incurs excessive fees, including but not limited to Guild payments, Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify such Submission (and the related Entry). Entries must comply with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Sponsors may choose to broadcast on-air and/or display online at http://eonline.com (the "Website") a selection of entrants' Photos, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to the posting of such entrant's name and Entry on the Website, on-air, and/or on any or all of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians' social media pages (e.g., Kardashians on E!), including, but not limited to, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook. Sponsors shall have no obligation to copy, publish, display, or otherwise exploit the Submissions.

You may enter once during the Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries must be received before October 3, 2017 at 11:59 P.M. ET to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Sponsors' computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes. For the purposes of these Official Rules a "day" will start at 12:00 A.M. ET and end at 11:59 P.M. ET. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the Twitter account used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. "Authorized account holder" of a Twitter account is defined as the person who is assigned to a Twitter account by the Twitter Website. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant's name, Twitter user name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about October 5, 2017, ten (10) potential winners ("Winners") will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winners via direct message to the Twitter account used to submit the Entry. Each potential Winner must respond with his or her email address within two (2) days. Sponsors may share potential Winners' names and contact information with Sweepstakes Entities and/or any Prize Provider, as applicable, if necessary. Each potential Winner may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, "Sweepstakes Documents") within five (5) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at Sponsors' sole discretion an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. If any potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if Prize or Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at Sponsors' sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. Limit one (1) Prize per family or household.

PRIZE: There will be ten (10) prizes awarded ("Prizes," each a "Prize") to Winners; one (1) Prize for each Winner. Each Prize consists of the following: one (1) Mophie Powerstation.

Prizes are awarded "as is" with no warranty or guaranty, either express or implied by Sponsors.

Estimated Retail Value ("ERV") of each Prize is thirty dollars ($30). ERV of all Prizes is three hundred dollars ($300). Actual Retail Value ("ARV") of Prize may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar Prize (or Prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of each Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by any Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of a Prize by a Winner. If a Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors' sole discretion.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant's heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities, Twitter, and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, "Released Parties") from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant's participation in the or Sweepstakes and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof; (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant's name and/or Twitter user name on the Website and the use by Released Parties of such entrants name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at Sponsors' sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Sweepstakes or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other "force majeure" event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants' or to any other person's computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Website. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors' agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsors reserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

DISPUTES: The Sweepstakes is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in New York, New York. If THE controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall THEN be resolved by FINAL AND binding arbitration administered by JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., in accordance with its Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures or subsequent versions thereof ("JAMS Rules"). The JAMS Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in new york. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the County of new york. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY'S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the names of the Winners, available after October 31, 2017, visit the Website, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by December 31, 2017 to: E! Entertainment, #KeepItKardashian Mophie Sweepstakes, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Twitter.