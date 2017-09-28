Jimmy Kimmel Is So Over America's Pumpkin Spice Obsession

by Elyse Dupre

On Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel had a frank discussion with this viewers about an issue that could "affect our lives and many generations to come." It was so important to him that he encouraged them to "call your congress people and tell them to put a stop" to this epidemic.

Of course, he was referring to the "pumpkin-spicing of America."

During his pumpkin spice PSA, Kimmel listed several foods that have been hit with the fall flavor, including pizza, marshmallows, waffles, ice cream and cream cheese.

"We even have a pumpkin spice president for God's sake," he said. "It's too much."

But just when Kimmel was saying someone needed to stop this craze, a giant jack-o'-lantern with a cinnamon stick cigar appeared and threatened to "take over the world."

"I'm pumpkin spice b-tch," the giant orange figure said to the host; although, he insisted on being referred to as "Pump Daddy."

While Kimmel said he was fine with pumpkin spice being fused into coffee, muffins and Oreos, he begged the edible evildoer to stay away from pizza. 

"Stay away from Pizza? Oh! Pizza's just the beginning, sucker," Pump Daddy said. "I'm working on pumpkin spice French fries, pumpkin spice bacon, pumpkin spice pickles, pumpkin spice hot pockets."

The orange offender even threatened to put pumpkin spice into non-edible items. 

"Pumpkin spice underpants, pumpkin spice Lego Batman, pumpkin spice Q-tips, pumpkin spice Prilosec, pumpkin spice security guards."

"What is a pumpkin spice security guard," Kimmel questioned. 

"See for yourself. Over there, look!" the pumpkin said gesturing towards Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, who had a pumpkin on his head.

Thankfully, Kimmel was able to escape the pumpkin perpetrator when the flavor's girlfriend carried him off. 

Watch the video to see the whole segment.

