Prince Harry Adorably Catches a Pint-Sized Popcorn Thief at the Invictus Games

Prepare to melt.

It was another day in the life of Prince Harry on Wednesday when the royal got comfortable watching a sitting volleyball match between the United Kingdom and Denmark.

However, according to a hilarious new video of the 33-year-old and a surprise guest, Harry was so immersed in the competition, he didn't realize there was a pint-sized thief in his midst.

While the royal was snacking on some popcorn, his friend Hayley Henson's 2-year-old daughter Emily, who was sitting next to him on her mother's lap, helped herself to the bucket as well.

In an adorable turn of events, at first the prince didn't even notice as the two took turns snacking on kernels. However, the royal soon realized the little lady was helping herself to the treat.