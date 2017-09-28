There Will Be a Will & Grace and Friends Crossover If Sean Hayes Has His Way

If Sean Hayes his has way, there will be a Will & Grace and Friends crossover sooner rather than later.
On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Hayes, who is returning to TV as Jack McFarland in the Will & Grace revival on NBC, was asked if there were any discussions about having Friends and Will & Grace crossover back in the day. NBC has Must-See TV crossovers before, with Friends, Seinfeld and Mad About You all seemingly in the same universe. Friends characters were on Mad About You, Mad About You characters appeared on Friends and Seinfeld has Mad About You characters pop up as well. Watch out Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Must-See TV universe did it first!
"You know, I just brought up the idea of—because the character of Jack, you know, is a struggling actor. Always wanted to be and now he finds himself teaching acting in this new reboot and he trademarked an acting technique called Jackting," Hayes explained to host Andy Cohen. "And I said Joey should come on, Matt LeBlanc as Joey should come on and Jack and Joey should be in a class together. That would be really fun."
LeBlanc played actor Joey Tribbiani on Friends for 10 seasons and two on the ill-fated spinoff titled Joey. The spinoff saw his character move from New York to Los Angeles for his career.
Will & Grace is returning to NBC for at least two seasons. Along with Hayes, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally are back as their iconic characters and trademark topical humor.
"We said if we're going to come back, we want it to be quintessential Will & Grace," Messing told E! News recently. "We don't want to hold back from anything, and that's what we're doing."
Will & Grace returns Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
