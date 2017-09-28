Determination, $8,000 and an Idea: The Story of How Hugh Hefner Started Playboy

Hugh Hefner was a man on a mission to make a change.

As people all over the world mourn the loss of the late visionary, who died of natural causes Wednesday at the iconic Playboy Mansion, some may be wondering how his iconic contribution to pop culture—Playboy—began.

In short, the then-25-year-old Esquire copywriter saw a need and fulfilled it. It was in the early 1950s when Hefner, a former Army noncombatant with a knack for art and the written word, stepped away from the magazine after he was denied a $5 raise.

As his own boss, he set out to serve his fellow young man by way of a magazine that would cater to their interests. "What I was trying to create quite frankly was simply a lifestyle magazine for single guys and there had never been anything like that before," he explained to Biography.