Channing Tatum Gets James Corden Magic Mike Live Ready

James Corden took a break from hosting The Late Late Show With James Corden to audition for Channing Tatum's Las Vegas show Magic Mike Live.
But Corden had to prove his worth. When Corden walked into the audition room, Tatum told him that he wasn't sure he had what it took.
"I'm sorry man, but I don't know if you're exactly Magic Mike material, if you will," Tatum told Corden, explaining that his dancers needed stamina, sexiness and abs.
"I've got stamina; I've clearly got sexiness; and I've got an ab," Corden responded. He then proceeded to sweet talk Tatum by calling him a series of pet names, including "Channing Channing Bang Bang" and "Catch Me if You Chan."
Still, Tatum turned Corden away. But as Corden left with a sniffle, the Step Up actor decided to give him a shot.
Tatum helped Corden learn how to do everything from a sexy strip routine to a seductive cowboy move. Corden struggled to keep up, even accidentally chest bumping a fellow dancer while doing a body roll.
"That's on me. That's all me," Corden said after knocking the dancer down.
Terence Patrick/CBS
Finally, it was time to put Corden's skills to the test with a live show.
"James, this is what we have worked so hard for. OK, you ready?" Tatum said giving the talk-show host a pep talk backstage. "We're going to go out there and make every single one of these screaming, horny, beautifully drunk women—we're going to give them the night of their life."
However, Corden's nerves started to kick in.
"I'm scared. I'm scared of what I did. I'm scared of what I saw. But most of all, I'm scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way that I feel when I'm with you," he said, quoting a monologue from Dirty Dancing.
To calm him down, Tatum gave Corden a gift: his very own "Magic James" shorts.
Corden then took the stage with his fellow dancers and performed a routine to 50 Cent's "Candy Shop," successfully doing the worm and taking off his pants during the number (all while wearing his kneepads, of course).
Terence Patrick/CBS
But in the end, Corden realized that he'd rather go back to his gig as a solo act.
To watch the video of Corden's audition and performance, check out the video.