Kendra Wilkinson Breaks Her Silence on Hugh Hefner's Death: ''Hef Changed My Life''

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett will never forget the impact Hugh Hefner had on her life.

Following the news that the Playboy founder had passed away Wednesday at 91-years-old, Hefner's former girlfriend and longtime confidante released a somber statement mourning her loss.

"Hef changed my life," she told E! News. "He made me the person I am today. I couldn't be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever."

Wilkinson-Baskett rose to fame as a Playboy model and star of the E! reality show The Girls Next Door with Playboy Mansion roommates and Hefner's fellow girlfriends Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt. The show ended its six-season run in 2009, and despite the passage of time, Kendra always remained close to the publishing mogul.