Bethenny Frankel Still Has Her Signature Sense of Humor Following Skin Cancer Surgery

Bethenny Frankel is documenting her battle skin cancer in true B form.
Shortly after the Real Housewives of New York City star underwent surgery for her basal cell carcinoma diagnosis, fans are getting a glimpse into how she's feeling.
In a new Instagram post shared Wednesday night, Bethenny revealed the scar on the left side of her face.
"You should see what the other guy looks like," she joked to her followers who immediately expressed well wishes to the Bravo star.
Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, who was recently diagnosed with melanoma, offered support to Bethenny.
"No! Is it skin cancer?" she wrote. "Doc did good job stitching you up! Feel better."
Earlier this week, Bethenny kept it real with her fans when she documented her visits to the doctor that included Mohs micrographic surgery and plastic surgery to remove any scarring.
"Living the glamorous life," she joked to fans. "Everybody in the press will be right—I am getting plastic surgery right now. See? I'm at the plastic surgeon. I'm going to get a t- job at the same time. I'll be back like new in a little bit."
All jokes aside, Bethenny hopes her story will remind fans of all ages to be careful in the sun and think twice about applying sunscreen.
"I am extremely lucky to have caught it in time, and it just goes to show you have to know your body and be very aware of any changes. This was a sharp reminder why it is so important that I religiously wear large hats to cover my face and reapply sunscreen," Bethenny shared with People. "Always make sure to rub in spray-on sunscreen on your kids — spraying it on by itself doesn't cover them enough. Apply it thoroughly every two hours and check the expiration dates as sunscreen does expire; and sit in the shade whenever possible."
We're wishing Bethenny a smooth and speedy recovery.
