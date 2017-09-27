Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Pays Tribute to Playboy Founder After His Death

Hugh Hefner is being remembered for his talents by many including his closest family members.
When the news was announced that the Playboy founder had passed away, Cooper Hefner immediately released a statement honoring his dad.
"My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom," he shared. "He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history."
Cooper added, "He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Playboy
Earlier this evening, E! News learned that Hugh peacefully passed away from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion.
We're told he was surrounded by loved ones. Information regarding memorial services is not available at this time.
Back in April, E! News caught up with Cooper who served as the COO of Playboy Enterprises. At the time, he updated fans on his father's health. "I think because he has stepped back from the day to day operations of the business, people have thought that his health was not very good," he shared with our very own Carissa Culiner. "The reality is he has a really bad back—that happens when you're 90—and he is enjoying life at the mansion."
Cooper continued, "His friends still come over and watch movies. Everyone gets together for meals."
As for Amazon Prime's American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story that debuted this past spring, Cooper assured fans that his dad was "excited" about the project.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.