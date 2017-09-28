How Camila Cabello's Beauty Routine Changed Since Going Solo

A new chapter deserves a fresh look.

Although Camila Cabello has been solo for some time, her transition included rethinking her beauty routine. No longer having to consult with her group on their unified look, the L'Oreal Paris Spokesmodel and Guess model has decided to let her natural beauty and unique style shine through.

"I think this whole journey has made me more comfortable in my own skin, literally and metaphorically," she admitted to E! News. "I like to wear less makeup when I can because I have gotten more comfortable with myself...I feel like now i have more room to grow in my personal style too."