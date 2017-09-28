How Camila Cabello's Beauty Routine Changed Since Going Solo

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: E!ssentials, Taraji P. Henson

How to Apply Faux Lashes Like a Pro

ESC: Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Also Into Pumpkins...for Her Skin

ESC: Nicole Richie

You're Doing It Wrong: Treating Acne Breakouts

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

A new chapter deserves a fresh look. 

Although Camila Cabello has been solo for some time, her transition included rethinking her beauty routine. No longer having to consult with her group on their unified look, the L'Oreal Paris Spokesmodel and Guess model has decided to let her natural beauty and unique style shine through.

"I think this whole journey has made me more comfortable in my own skin, literally and metaphorically," she admitted to E! News. "I like to wear less makeup when I can because I have gotten more comfortable with myself...I feel like now i have more room to grow in my personal style too."

Photos

Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products

Now, the "Havana" singer is opening up to E! News about her must-have products and go-to practices. Check out the star's Beauty Beat below!

ESC: Beauty Beat, Camila Cabello

"Sometimes on days off, I will literally just wear pajamas and put my hair in a bun, and if I'm going for a walk, I'll just throw on some hoops," Camila Cabello told E! News. "Or, sometimes if I'm going out with friends I'll put my hair in a side braid and put mascara on, and wear sneakers. Sometimes if I'm going somewhere fancy or on stage, I'll wear heels and curl my hair! It all depends on the context, but I like to keep it really simple and natural so I can feel like myself whether I'm glammed or not!"

ESC: Beauty Beat, Camila Cabello

"... my natural lip color."

"I like to throw on balm or gloss to bring out my color. When I have to go on red carpet and need a little more, I use L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick."

ESC: Beauty Beat, Camila Cabello

"...probably some Chapstick."

Article continues below

ESC: Beauty Beat, Camila Cabello

"...Estée Lauder."

Estée Lauder Beautiful Eyes Gift Set, $62

ESC: Beauty Beat, Camila Cabello

"...ugly and short."

"I can't sit still at nail salons and I play guitar."

ESC: Beauty Beat, Camila Cabello

"...healthy skin."

Article continues below

ESC: Beauty Beat, Camila Cabello

"None of the above!"

ESC: Beauty Beat, Camila Cabello

"Put it in a top knot"

"'C' if I'm in a rush. 'D' if i have time."

ESC: Beauty Beat, Camila Cabello

"When I first attempted doing my own eyeliner 5 years ago."

Article continues below

ESC: Beauty Beat, Camila Cabello

"Eyeliner and I went through a rough patch at the beginning! I have the worst hand eye coordination and not the best handwriting," she revealed. "I usually use a brush, angle it at the same spot every time, and then follow the line."

ESC: Beauty Beat, Camila Cabello

"The perfect cat eye all depends on what works for your eye shape and what works best for your eyes. For me, I learned it's best to not do thick liner all the way, but to make it super thin and make it thicker at the ends. Also using the darker shades of shadow in the outer corners."

ESC: Beauty Beat, Camila Cabello

"False!"

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: What's in Kelly Rowland's Makeup Bag?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Beauty , Beauty Beat , Top Stories , VG , Style Collective , Life/Style
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.