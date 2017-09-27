Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Apologizes to Fans After Explosive Argument With Brittany Cartwright

Old habits die hard...
Pugnacious reality star Jax Taylor is once again apologizing for his bad actions. This time the Vanderpump Rules star, who came to blows with co-star Tom Sandoval back in 2014, is saying sorry to both his fans and girlfriend Brittany Cartwright after an explosive argument broke out between the couple during Tuesday night's finale of their show, Vanderpump Rules' Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.
As for what went down: It was bad; it was mean; it was messy—and it was all caught on camera.
Today, almost a year after the verbal bust-up actually happened, Jax, whose real name is Jason Michael Cauchi, has taken to Instagram to apologize for his behavior, which entailed arguing with his girlfriend's sister and fighting with Brittany in front of her mother.
Along with an apology note, Jax wrote the caption, "I just want to apologize for my actions on last night's episode was pretty embarrassed when I saw it as I should be. I definitely have a lot to learn still when it comes to relationships and this is just the tip of the iceberg as you will see on pump rules and how I speak to people, I self-sabotage everything, it's not just Brittany."
The macho man continued, "I do it to a lot of people who don't deserve it and I don't know why, I don't know why I can't just be a 'good person' but I am going to keep working at it until I get. Anyway thanks for watching regardless have a great day!"
The very end of the finale showed the couple going their separate ways with Brittany staying with her family at their home in Kentucky and Jax leaving to go back to Los Angeles.
In his post, Jax admitted, "The show didn’t end the way I had hoped."
What was going to happen next was anyone's guess...
But surprise, surprise. While many would have expected the couple to split after their blow up and the cliffhanger ending, it turns out the twosome are very much still a thing.
Jax just confirmed the two are very much still a couple to Bravo's Daily Dish. "We're still happy and we're still together," he said.
He continued, "When she came home it was kind of like [we could] start fresh, clean slate, start over."
As for whether or not the experience of filming a show together changed their relationship, Jax said, "I don't know if it really changed it much. You know, I'm a very easy person. I'll try anything once."
Jax said, "I went out to her farm. I worked on her farm. I went to church. They asked me to do anything [and] I'll do it. I donated money to her family. I don't know what else I could have done. So as far as, did [it] change anything—I don't know. I don't think it really changed much. We argued. We fought a little bit. I guess that's normal. That's a relationship, I guess."
We guess...
